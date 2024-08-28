All Sections
Consumers in five Ukrainian oblasts remain without electricity due to hostilities

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 28 August 2024, 16:59
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Consumers in five Ukrainian oblasts remain cut off from the power grid as of the morning of 28 August.

Source: Ukraine's Energy Ministry

Details: In particular, 115,400 consumers in Donetsk Oblast; 3,700 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, 8,500 in Sumy Oblast; 38,600 in Kharkiv Oblast, and 1,900 in Chernihiv Oblast are still without power due to the hostilities.

There is no power supply for 3,200 consumers in the city of Kherson and over 25,000 in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past 24 hours, power engineers have restored power supply to 3,900 consumers in Donetsk Oblast; 1,200 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; 2,200 in Sumy Oblast, and over 2,000 in Kharkiv Oblast.

Technological disruptions caused power outages to 4,300 consumers in Kyiv Oblast and over 2,000 in Chernihiv Oblast.

