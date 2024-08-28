UAV crashes in Rivne Oblast, cutting power to substations and railway

Stock photo: Telegram of the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South

In Rivne Oblast, electric substations, household consumers connected to them and the railway were without power as a result of a UAV crash (there were no train disruptions).

Source: press service for the Ministry of Energy.

Details: The report states that the power supply has been restored via a backup system.

Kyiv Oblast: workers found a UAV on the ground near an overhead line. It was defused.

Chernihiv Oblast: overhead power lines were disconnected as a result of the attack, which cut off power to almost 3,000 consumers in 12 settlements.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast: during the inspection of the substation, a bomb disposal team found unexploded ordnance, which they defused.

Donetsk Oblast: a substation and household consumers were cut off from power due to hostilities.

Background: On 28 August, emergency power cuts were introduced in the city of Kyiv and in Kyiv, Odesa, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts.



