Ukraine's defence forces hit Russian UAV command post and ammunition storage point

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 August 2024, 09:23
Ukrainian defenders. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Air Force and units of Rocket Forces and Artillery have launched 15 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and military equipment, a UAV command post, two air defence systems and an ammunition storage point.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 3 August 

Details: According to updated information, the Russians launched one missile strike using three missiles on Ukrainian positions and settlements and 80 airstrikes, using 114 guided bombs.

On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continued their offensive (assault) actions, with six combat clashes occurring near the settlements of Hlyboke, Tykhe and Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, three combat clashes occurred, with Ukraine’s defence forces repelling Russian attacks near the village of Stelmakhivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled 15 Russian assaults near the settlement of Makiivka (Luhansk Oblast), as well as Terny and Torske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian assaults near the settlements of Ivanodarivka, Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Pereizne and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 12 Russian attempts to break through defences near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Andriivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

The Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted 24 attacks on the Toretsk front near the settlements of Pivnichne, Toretsk, New-York and Zalizne.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 36 Russian assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Zhelanne, Vozdvyzhenka, Ivanivka, Novoselivka Persha and Kalynove, where the Russians tried to push Ukrainian units out of their positions.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka, where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences three times.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted five unsuccessful attempts to break through defences towards the settlements of Vodiane and Stepova Novosilka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Orikhiv front, two combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups there.

