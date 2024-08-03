Ukrainian forces destroy rare Russian multi-barrel rocket artillery system and its crew – video

Ukrainian Security Service officers have destroyed another Russian TOS-1A Solntsepek, a multi-barrel rocket launch (MBRL) system, using a drone on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Quote: "Our soldiers have successfully destroyed a TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system on the Zaporizhzhia front, which is the pride of the Russian defence industry and a rare target."

Details: During reconnaissance, the SSU officers identified the position of the system, which was fully loaded with ammunition and ready to launch a strike.

"After a bright 'fireworks' show [i.e. the strike], the crew and the system vanished," the SSU added.

