All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian forces destroy rare Russian multi-barrel rocket artillery system and its crew – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 August 2024, 14:50
Ukrainian forces destroy rare Russian multi-barrel rocket artillery system and its crew – video
TOS-1A Solntsepek, a multi-barrel rocket launch (MBRL) system. Photo: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Ukrainian Security Service officers have destroyed another Russian TOS-1A Solntsepek, a multi-barrel rocket launch (MBRL) system, using a drone on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Quote: "Our soldiers have successfully destroyed a TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system on the Zaporizhzhia front, which is the pride of the Russian defence industry and a rare target."

Advertisement:

Details: During reconnaissance, the SSU officers identified the position of the system, which was fully loaded with ammunition and ready to launch a strike.

"After a bright 'fireworks' show [i.e. the strike], the crew and the system vanished," the SSU added.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: State Security Service of Ukrainewar
Advertisement:

US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Law enforcers take out Russian agents preparing arson attacks on shopping centres in Ukraine and EU – photos
Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation
Ukrainian Security Service drones hit Russian coastguard base on Donuzlav Lake in Crimea – source in SSU – video
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
23:15
updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
21:56
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
21:17
Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
20:56
Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
20:31
Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
20:18
Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: