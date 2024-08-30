Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine

Romania's Ministry of National Defence introduced a bill in Parliament that would transfer the Romanian Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine.

Source: Romanian service of Radio Liberty, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to the bill, the Romanian Ministry of Defence will provide Ukraine with the Patriot system in its most contemporary configuration, which it got from the United States. Romania is expected to receive only seven systems, four of which have already been delivered and two of which are operational.

To legally register such a transfer, the 2017 bill under which Romania purchased seven Patriot systems from the United States for over US$4 billion may be amended.

The bill also claims that in return, Bucharest will receive a new air defence system paid for by Ukraine’s partners, and the parliament must approve additional fees and commissions of around US$60 million.

The bill does not provide a specific date for the transfer of Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, but states that it should occur "as soon as possible". Consideration of the bill will commence during the autumn session of the parliament, which begins on 2 September.

Background:

In June, Romania decided to transfer its Patriot system to Ukraine.

Kyiv's NATO allies offered seven air defence systems in total, but Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that some of the promised Patriot systems have not been delivered.

