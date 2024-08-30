US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
Friday, 30 August 2024, 20:18
The Razom for Ukraine Charitable Foundation urges the United States to allow Ukraine to defend itself with American weaponry by striking military targets in Russia.
Source: Razom for Ukraine Charitable Foundation
Quote: "Today, Rustem Umierov meets with Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin to ask the US to finally permit Ukraine to defend itself by striking Russian military sites.
Advertisement:
Razom for Ukraine is launching LetUkraineStrikeBack.com so that Americans can urge President Joe Biden to let Ukraine strike back and defend itself."
Support UP or become our patron!