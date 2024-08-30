US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons

The Razom for Ukraine Charitable Foundation urges the United States to allow Ukraine to defend itself with American weaponry by striking military targets in Russia.

Source: Razom for Ukraine Charitable Foundation

Quote: "Today, Rustem Umierov meets with Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin to ask the US to finally permit Ukraine to defend itself by striking Russian military sites.

Razom for Ukraine is launching LetUkraineStrikeBack.com so that Americans can urge President Joe Biden to let Ukraine strike back and defend itself."

