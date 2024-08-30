All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 30 August 2024, 20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
Photo: Umerov in Facebook

The Razom for Ukraine Charitable Foundation urges the United States to allow Ukraine to defend itself with American weaponry by striking military targets in Russia.

Source: Razom for Ukraine Charitable Foundation

Quote: "Today, Rustem Umierov meets with Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin to ask the US to finally permit Ukraine to defend itself by striking Russian military sites.

Advertisement:

Razom for Ukraine is launching LetUkraineStrikeBack.com so that Americans can urge President Joe Biden to let Ukraine strike back and defend itself."

Support UP or become our patron!

USAUkraine
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
USA
Pentagon aware of Ukraine's first F-16 loss, but gets no from request from Kyiv for investigation
EU to push forward plan to help Ukraine with revenues from frozen Russian assets regardless of US – EU top diplomat
US plant increases production of 155mm ammunition for Ukraine – AP
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Death toll from Russian attack on Poltava rises to 52 as emergency workers find body
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: