Over 700 children forcibly evacuated by Ukrainian authorities in Donetsk Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 4 August 2024, 16:15
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In Donetsk Oblast, officials have chosen to forcibly relocate 744 children and their families from four hromadas using armoured cars [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Filashkin hosted a meeting of Donetsk Oblast's regional commission for technological and environmental safety and emergencies, with the main topic being the security situation in the Hrodivka and Novohrodivka hromadas.

Quote: "Every day, the enemy bombs the cities and villages of these hromadas, so we decided to forcibly evacuate the children with their parents or other legal representatives from Novohrodivka and the villages of Marynivka, Mykhailivka, Lisivka, as well as Promin, Moskovske, Balahan, Mykolaivka, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, and Novoekonomichne of Hrodivka hromada, and Poltavka of Illinivka hromada.

We chose to evacuate a child from the village of Ostrivske upon the request of the chief of the Kurakhove Military Administration.

In total, 744 children with their families should be evacuated from four hromadas to safer regions of Ukraine."

Filashkin stated that he had instructed to use only armoured vehicles in the process of evacuating children, since the Russians are actively utilising FPV drones in these areas.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastchildrenevacuation
