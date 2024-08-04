Ukrainian athlete Mahuchikh wins gold in high jump at 2024 Olympics, Herashchenko secures bronze

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh has secured gold in the high jump at the 2024 Olympic Games, and Iryna Herashchenko has won a bronze medal.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Mahuchikh, a 22-year-old athlete from the city of Dnipro, managed to jump 1.91, 1.95, 1.98 and 2 metres in her first attempt. This is Mahuchikh's second medal at the Olympics, the first being bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Games, which she won with a jump of 2.00 metres on her second attempt.

Advertisement:

Yaroslava Mahuchikh jumped 2.10m shortly before the Olympic Games and beat Stefka Kostadinova's world record, which had stood for 37 years. The Ukrainian is also the current world champion.

29-year-old athlete Iryna Herashchenko managed the 1.86, 1.91 and 1.95 metre jumps on her first attempt. Iryna did not take the 1.98 jump, but her rivals also failed to overcome this height.

Iryna shared the bronze medal with Australian Eleanor Patterson, who showed an identical result. This is the third Olympic Games for Iryna. She came 4th at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (1.98m) and 10th at the 2016 Rio Olympics (1.93m).

Advertisement:

Another Australian high jumper, Nicola Olislagers, won silver, clearing 2 metres on her third attempt. Mahuchikh became an Olympic champion after the Australian's failure at 2.02 metres.

Another Ukrainian high jumper, Yuliia Levchenko, failed to overcome the qualification stage. She failed to clear 1.83 metres in three attempts and finished the qualifying round without a result.

Support UP or become our patron!