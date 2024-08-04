All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian athlete Mahuchikh wins gold in high jump at 2024 Olympics, Herashchenko secures bronze

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 4 August 2024, 22:16
Ukrainian athlete Mahuchikh wins gold in high jump at 2024 Olympics, Herashchenko secures bronze
Photo: Champion

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh has secured gold in the high jump at the 2024 Olympic Games, and Iryna Herashchenko has won a bronze medal.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Mahuchikh, a 22-year-old athlete from the city of Dnipro, managed to jump 1.91, 1.95, 1.98 and 2 metres in her first attempt. This is Mahuchikh's second medal at the Olympics, the first being bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Games, which she won with a jump of 2.00 metres on her second attempt.

Advertisement:

Yaroslava Mahuchikh jumped 2.10m shortly before the Olympic Games and beat Stefka Kostadinova's world record, which had stood for 37 years. The Ukrainian is also the current world champion.

29-year-old athlete Iryna Herashchenko managed the 1.86, 1.91 and 1.95 metre jumps on her first attempt. Iryna did not take the 1.98 jump, but her rivals also failed to overcome this height.

Iryna shared the bronze medal with Australian Eleanor Patterson, who showed an identical result. This is the third Olympic Games for Iryna. She came 4th at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (1.98m) and 10th at the 2016 Rio Olympics (1.93m).

Advertisement:

Another Australian high jumper, Nicola Olislagers, won silver, clearing 2 metres on her third attempt. Mahuchikh became an Olympic champion after the Australian's failure at 2.02 metres.

Another Ukrainian high jumper, Yuliia Levchenko, failed to overcome the qualification stage. She failed to clear 1.83 metres in three attempts and finished the qualifying round without a result.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: sport
Advertisement:

US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million

Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son

US not afraid of escalation from Russia over events in Kursk Oblast

Ukrainian forces achieve operational surprise with their actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Parviz Nasibov wins silver at 2024 Olympic Games

All News
sport
Ukrainian athlete Kokhan wins bronze medal in hammer throw at 2024 Olympic Games
Ukrainian athlete Herashchenko wins bronze in high jump at 2024 Olympic Games
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak secures at least silver at 2024 Olympics
RECENT NEWS
23:37
Russian Kh-101 missile that hit Kyiv children's hospital on 8 July was manufactured shortly before attack
23:15
updatedRussians attack Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring two men
21:56
Iran reported to be preparing to supply Russia with 120-km-range ballistic missiles
21:50
US sends another aid package to Ukraine worth US$125 million
21:17
Video of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia's Sudzha appears online, no official comment
20:56
Germany recognises Ukraine's right to self-defence on territory of Russia's Kursk Oblast
20:31
Iryna Koliadenko reaches women's wrestling final, securing another 2024 Olympic medal for Ukraine
20:18
Canada imposes sanctions on Lukashenko's son
20:00
Zelenskyy thanks Ukrainian soldiers for effective replenishment of POW exchange fund in recent days
19:56
Satellite images appear online showing damage to Russia's Lipetsk airfield after Ukrainian strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: