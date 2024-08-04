Ukrainian athlete Herashchenko wins bronze in high jump at 2024 Olympic Games

Ukrainian athlete Iryna Herashchenko won bronze in high jump at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

The 29-year-old athlete managed to achieve heights of 1.86, 1.91 and 1.95 on her first attempts. Iryna did not manage the 1.98 jump, but her rivals also failed to take this height.

Iryna shared the bronze medal with Australian Eleanor Patterson, who showed an identical result. This is the third Olympic Games for Iryna. She came 4th at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (1.98m) and 10th at the 2016 Rio Olympics (1.93m).

Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Australian Nicola Olyslagers are still competing for gold.

