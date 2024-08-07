Ukraine's Zhan Beleniuk reaches Greco-Roman wrestling quarter-finals at 2024 Olympics

33-year-old Ukrainian Greco-Roman wrestler Zhan Beleniuk has competed in his first event at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

In the round of 16, Beleniuk, who competes in the 87kg weight category, defeated the 2019 World Championships bronze medallist, 27-year-old Chinese Qian Haitao, 7-1.

Beleniuk’s opponent in the quarter-finals will be Nursultan Tursynov. The 33-year-old Kazakhstani's best achievement so far is a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Championships.

It is worth noting that Beleniuk won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and silver in Rio 2016.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Ukraine is also represented by Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Parviz Nasibov, who competes in the 67kg weight category.

