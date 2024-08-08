All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

YouTube stops working in Russia, users cannot open it on their computers and phones

Economichna PravdaThursday, 8 August 2024, 12:10
YouTube stops working in Russia, users cannot open it on their computers and phones
YouTube logo. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian YouTube users have started complaining about the complete shutdown of the video hosting service.

Source: This is reported by the services downdetector.su and Failure Detector, The Moscow Times reports.

Details: In Russia, when trying to access the YouTube website, a message about a lack of connection appears.

Advertisement:

It is noted that the problem is present in both the website version and the mobile application.

According to Sboy.rf service, more than 5,000 complaints about the video hosting service have already been registered.

Complaints have been received from residents of Moscow, St Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg, Ufa, Saratov, Samara, Krasnodar, occupied Crimea and a number of other regions.

Advertisement:

Background: The Russian authorities have obliged all major telecommunications operators in the country to slow down the speed of video playback on YouTube to 128 kilobits per second.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russia
Advertisement:

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

Russia might announce new mobilisation wave following large losses on the front – Bloomberg

Russia prepared its fleet for missile strikes on Western Europe

All News
Russia
We should remember that Russia attacks Ukraine from Kursk Oblast – the White House
Russian gas transit through Ukraine declines after prices in Europe rise
Crimean Tatar woman detained by Russia for alleged espionage to be judged in Moscow
RECENT NEWS
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
22:56
Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action
22:39
Man detained on suspicion of murdering Ukrainian released in Rostock, Germany
22:25
Russian attacks in Sumy Oblast kill one person and injure two more
21:40
Russia copies Ukrainian robotic turret and renames it
21:38
Lithuanian defence minister makes surprise visit to Ukraine
21:23
Ukraine's Ministry of Defence approves about 20 armoured vehicles for service
21:20
Khartiia Brigade fighters repel Russian assault in Kharkiv Oblast, putting 40 Russian troops and five tanks out of action – video
21:12
Polish Prime Minister says operation in Kursk Oblast is Ukraine's right to self-defence
20:43
Ukraine kept details of Kursk operation from West until last moment – Bloomberg
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: