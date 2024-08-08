YouTube stops working in Russia, users cannot open it on their computers and phones

Russian YouTube users have started complaining about the complete shutdown of the video hosting service.

Source: This is reported by the services downdetector.su and Failure Detector, The Moscow Times reports.

Details: In Russia, when trying to access the YouTube website, a message about a lack of connection appears.

It is noted that the problem is present in both the website version and the mobile application.

According to Sboy.rf service, more than 5,000 complaints about the video hosting service have already been registered.

Complaints have been received from residents of Moscow, St Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg, Ufa, Saratov, Samara, Krasnodar, occupied Crimea and a number of other regions.

Background: The Russian authorities have obliged all major telecommunications operators in the country to slow down the speed of video playback on YouTube to 128 kilobits per second.

