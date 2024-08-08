All Sections
Russians hit school in Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs: two civilians killed, including child

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 8 August 2024, 14:03
Russians hit school in Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs: two civilians killed, including child
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces struck the village of Mohrytsia in the Sumy district with guided aerial bombs (GABs) on Thursday, 8 August, hitting a village school, claiming the lives of a 22-year-old man and a 6-year-old girl.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Sadly, fatalities have occurred. Following an air raid on the village of Mohrytsia, a GAB strike was conducted, resulting in the deaths of two people, including one child."

Details: Artiukh added that the deceased were a brother and sister, aged 22 and 6, who were in the schoolyard at the time of the strike.

He noted that the Russians had dropped 56 GABs on the settlements across four border districts of Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours. Two more civilians have been injured, though Artiukh did not specify where exactly.

Support UP or become our patron!

