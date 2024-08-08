Ukrainian 53rd Brigade destroys Russian flag in Donetsk Oblast's New-York with FPV-drone – video

The intelligence of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed a Russian flag, which the Russians put up on the roof of a building in the village of New-York in Donetsk Oblast on 6 August, and raised the Ukrainian flag. The Ukrainians used an FPV-drone for this.

Source: the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade on Facebook

Quote: "With one precise strike of an FPV-drone the intelligence of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed the rag of the occupiers who risked putting it up the day before yesterday [6 August – ed.] in New-York."

Details: Ukrainian forces released a video in which they raised the Ukrainian flag again.

"Intelligence is soldiers who modestly and quietly do seemingly impossible things, like ancient wizards who launch attacks and destroy targets in the night. They do not boast about their deeds but just efficiently do their work, on the ground and in the air, destroying and protecting," the statement of the brigade says.

