All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian 53rd Brigade destroys Russian flag in Donetsk Oblast's New-York with FPV-drone – video

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 8 August 2024, 15:37
Ukrainian 53rd Brigade destroys Russian flag in Donetsk Oblast's New-York with FPV-drone – video
Screenshot from the video by the 53rd Brigade

The intelligence of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed a Russian flag, which the Russians put up on the roof of a building in the village of New-York in Donetsk Oblast on 6 August, and raised the Ukrainian flag. The Ukrainians used an FPV-drone for this.

Source: the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade on Facebook

Quote: "With one precise strike of an FPV-drone the intelligence of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed the rag of the occupiers who risked putting it up the day before yesterday [6 August – ed.] in New-York."

Advertisement:

Details: Ukrainian forces released a video in which they raised the Ukrainian flag again.

Advertisement:

"Intelligence is soldiers who modestly and quietly do seemingly impossible things, like ancient wizards who launch attacks and destroy targets in the night. They do not boast about their deeds but just efficiently do their work, on the ground and in the air, destroying and protecting," the statement of the brigade says.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastdrones
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine has evacuated 1,010 children from Donetsk Oblast in three days – video
Two civilians killed in morning Russian strike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast
Evacuation in Donetsk Oblast: 481 children rescued over past 24 hours
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Ukraine's Armed Forces attack Russian Savasleyka air base: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: