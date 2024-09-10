Ukrainians Ieva Serdiuk and Daria Romaniuk win beach volleyball tournament in Poland

Ieva Serdiuk and Daria Romaniuk. Photo: Odesa Oblast State Administration’s Department of Physical Education, Sports and Tourism

Ukrainian beach volleyball players Ieva Serdiuk and Daria Romaniuk have won the Beach ProTour Futures tournament in Warsaw, Poland.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Serdiuk and Romaniuk, both aged 20 and both from the city of Chornomorsk in Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast, defeated the Polish team 21–12, 21–14. They won all seven matches they competed in during this tournament, losing only one set.

The victory earned them 400 rating points.

