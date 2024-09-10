The Ukrainian government is not undertaking any official negotiations regarding continuing the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine after the current transit agreement expires.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a press-conference

Quote from Shmyhal: "I am certain that no negotiations concerning continuing the transit of Russian gas are ongoing. Neither the Ukrainian government nor I as the prime minister are involved in the transit of Russian oil or gas."

Details: Shmyhal stressed that while the European Union Association Agreement obliges Ukraine to ensure reliable oil and gas supplies to European countries, Ukraine is not prepared to cooperate with Russia, has no plans to do so, and will not extend the agreement with Russia.

Background:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed confidence in the outcome of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to ensure the continuation of Russian gas supplies through Ukraine to several European countries.

Ukraine will not extend the agreement with Russia regarding the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine, which is set to expire at the end of 2024, but is prepared to discuss the transit of gas through its territory with other suppliers if Europe requests it.

