Talks on maintaining Russian gas transit through Ukraine continue – Reuters

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 6 September 2024, 15:38
Talks on maintaining Russian gas transit through Ukraine continue – Reuters
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Stock photo: Getty Images

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed confidence in the outcome of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to ensure the continuation of Russian gas supplies through Ukraine to several European countries.

Source: Reuters

Details: The European Union and Ukraine have asked Azerbaijan to facilitate discussions with Russia on the gas transit agreement, which expires at the end of this year.

Although the EU has cut most of its imports of Russian gas, some Central European countries still depend on gas supplies from Russia through a pipeline that runs through Ukraine. Austria still receives most of its gas through this route.

Quote: "We just want to support those countries and also Ukraine because if the transit stops Ukraine's gas distribution system will be absolutely paralysed," Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani president, who met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome on Thursday, said he had a "certain optimism" about recent discussions between Russia and Ukraine.

"We think that there is a ground for breakthrough but probably it will be premature for me to go into much detail," he said.

Read more: Ukraine is still pumping Russian gas and financing the war against itself. Will this continue in 2025?

BackgroundUkraine will not extend the agreement with Russia regarding the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine, which is set to expire at the end of 2024, but is prepared to discuss the transit of gas through its territory with other suppliers if Europe requests it.

