Putin says Russia should consider limiting exports of uranium, titanium and nickel

In reaction to Western sanctions, Putin suggested that Moscow curtail uranium, titanium, and nickel shipments.

Source: Reuters

Details: It is worth noting that Putin's words to government ministers caused an increase in nickel prices as well as an increase in uranium mining company shares.

Advertisement:

He stated that similar limitations may be put on other products, noting that Russia is a big producer of natural gas, diamonds, and gold.

However, he stated such actions should not be implemented tomorrow and should not affect Russia itself.

Quote: "Please take a look at some of the types of goods that we supply to the world market ... Maybe we should think about certain restrictions – uranium, titanium, nickel," he told Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Advertisement:

Background:

China's exports are still in the positive, but market participants report a 30-40% fall in train traffic this month.

The Russian government reported a loss of about US$30 billion in imports owing to payment issues.

Support UP or become our patron!