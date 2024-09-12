All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Putin says Russia should consider limiting exports of uranium, titanium and nickel

Oleksii ArtemchukThursday, 12 September 2024, 15:24
Putin says Russia should consider limiting exports of uranium, titanium and nickel
Stock photo: Getty Images

In reaction to Western sanctions, Putin suggested that Moscow curtail uranium, titanium, and nickel shipments.

Source: Reuters 

Details: It is worth noting that Putin's words to government ministers caused an increase in nickel prices as well as an increase in uranium mining company shares.

Advertisement:

He stated that similar limitations may be put on other products, noting that Russia is a big producer of natural gas, diamonds, and gold.

However, he stated such actions should not be implemented tomorrow and should not affect Russia itself.

Quote: "Please take a look at some of the types of goods that we supply to the world market ... Maybe we should think about certain restrictions – uranium, titanium, nickel," he told Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • China's exports are still in the positive, but market participants report a 30-40% fall in train traffic this month.
  • The Russian government reported a loss of about US$30 billion in imports owing to payment issues.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiaexportsanctions
Advertisement:

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy

All News
Russia
Adviser to Indian PM will tell Putin about closed meeting between Indian PM and Zelenskyy
Russia secretly services its warplanes with French-made equipment
Poland suggests there was no drone that violated border
RECENT NEWS
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
12:31
European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: