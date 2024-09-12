Putin says Russia should consider limiting exports of uranium, titanium and nickel
In reaction to Western sanctions, Putin suggested that Moscow curtail uranium, titanium, and nickel shipments.
Source: Reuters
Details: It is worth noting that Putin's words to government ministers caused an increase in nickel prices as well as an increase in uranium mining company shares.
He stated that similar limitations may be put on other products, noting that Russia is a big producer of natural gas, diamonds, and gold.
However, he stated such actions should not be implemented tomorrow and should not affect Russia itself.
Quote: "Please take a look at some of the types of goods that we supply to the world market ... Maybe we should think about certain restrictions – uranium, titanium, nickel," he told Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
Background:
- China's exports are still in the positive, but market participants report a 30-40% fall in train traffic this month.
- The Russian government reported a loss of about US$30 billion in imports owing to payment issues.
