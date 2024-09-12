All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Poland suggests there was no drone that violated border

Mariya Yemets, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 12 September 2024, 13:49
Poland suggests there was no drone that violated border
stock photo

Polish representatives are allegedly inclined to believe that there was no violation of the border by a Russian drone, and the radar detected a "meteorological phenomenon".

Source: RMF FM with reference to unnamed sources in the army, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Reportedly, at the moment the main theory is that on the day of the alleged violation of the Polish border by an unknown object during a large-scale Russian attack on Ukrainian cities, the radars detected a meteorological phenomenon, and not a drone.

Advertisement:

Among other things, it is assumed that the air defence activated on the territory of Ukraine at that time might have affected the operation of monitoring devices.

Meanwhile, it is not ruled out that the search for possible debris of this object might be resumed.

The military keeps analysing the data of the radar system of Poland and its allies and remains in touch with the Ukrainian side to specify the details.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 26 August the Polish army reported a violation of their country’s airspace during a Russian missile-drone attack against Ukraine. Supposedly, this object was a drone since its speed was too low for a missile.
  • After durable searches were conducted in the district, where the object disappeared from radars, the debris has still not been found. The searches were stopped on 5 September.
  • The meteorological phenomenon theory was suggested by a Polish Sejm spokesperson after speaking to the military.

Support UP or become our patron!

dronesPolandRussia
Advertisement:

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy

All News
drones
Ukrainian Armed Forces to receive new Black Widow drones
Russians drop explosives from drone on bus stop in Kherson, injuring elderly man
White House not taken aback by Russian drones falling in NATO countries: it happened before
RECENT NEWS
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
12:31
European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: