Poland suggests there was no drone that violated border

Polish representatives are allegedly inclined to believe that there was no violation of the border by a Russian drone, and the radar detected a "meteorological phenomenon".

Source: RMF FM with reference to unnamed sources in the army, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Reportedly, at the moment the main theory is that on the day of the alleged violation of the Polish border by an unknown object during a large-scale Russian attack on Ukrainian cities, the radars detected a meteorological phenomenon, and not a drone.

Among other things, it is assumed that the air defence activated on the territory of Ukraine at that time might have affected the operation of monitoring devices.

Meanwhile, it is not ruled out that the search for possible debris of this object might be resumed.

The military keeps analysing the data of the radar system of Poland and its allies and remains in touch with the Ukrainian side to specify the details.

Background:

On 26 August the Polish army reported a violation of their country’s airspace during a Russian missile-drone attack against Ukraine. Supposedly, this object was a drone since its speed was too low for a missile.

After durable searches were conducted in the district, where the object disappeared from radars, the debris has still not been found. The searches were stopped on 5 September.

The meteorological phenomenon theory was suggested by a Polish Sejm spokesperson after speaking to the military.

