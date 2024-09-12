All Sections
Adviser to Indian PM will tell Putin about closed meeting between Indian PM and Zelenskyy

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 12 September 2024, 15:22
Adviser to Indian PM will tell Putin about closed meeting between Indian PM and Zelenskyy

Ajit Kumar Dobhal, Indian Prime Minister's National Security Adviser, promised to tell Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin about Narendra Modi's closed-door meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Russian Interfax service, which quoted Ajit Kumar Dobhal at the meeting with Putin

Quote: "As the Prime Minister told you during the phone conversation, he is ready to talk about his visit to Ukraine and meeting with Zelenskyy. He wanted me to come in person and tell you about the past negotiations."

Details: Dobhal added that Modi spoke to Zelenskyy in a closed format. "Only the two leaders were present. I was with the prime minister and witnessed the conversation," the Modi adviser added.

Background:

  • On 27 August, Narendra Modi talked to Vladimir Putin on the phone and shared his impressions from his recent visit to Ukraine.
  • Narendra Modi arrived in Ukraine on 23 August. This is the first official visit of an Indian PM to Ukraine since its independence.
  • Narendra Modi told Volodymyr Zelenskyy how he met with Vladimir Putin and tried to convince him to end the war.
  • Bloomberg reported that India has agreed to transmit messages between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin. 

