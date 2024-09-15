Ukraine's men's team defeats USA, women draw with Türkiye in 4th round of Chess Olympiad

The fourth round of the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad took place in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

The Ukrainian men's team defeated the USA. The women's team drew with Türkiye.

Chess Olympiad 2024

Round 4, 14 September

Ukraine (Men) – USA (Men) 2.5-1.5

Andrii Volokitin – Fabiano Caruana 0-1

Vasyl Ivanchuk – Wesley So 1-0

Anton Korobov – Robson Ray 1-0

Ruslan Ponomariov – Lenier Dominguez Perez 0.5-0.5

Ukraine (Women) – Türkiye (Women) 2-2

Yuliia Osmak – Kateryna Atalik 0.5-0.5

Anna Ushenina – Betul Cemre Yildiz Kadioğlu 0.5-0.5

Natalia Buksa – Kübra Öztürk 1-0

Evheniia Dolukhanova – Gülenay Aydin 0-1

The day before, the men's team defeated Australia, and the women defeated Israel. Currently, the men have only wins and a maximum of 8 match points, but for the women, this is their first loss (7 match points).

The 2024 Chess Olympiad is held according to the Swiss system, so both Ukrainian teams will play against teams with an equal number of points.

In total, there will be 11 rounds to determine the winner. The team with the most match points will triumph.

Players from 194 countries will take part in the competition, which is an absolute record for the tournament.

