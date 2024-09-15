All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's men's team defeats USA, women draw with Türkiye in 4th round of Chess Olympiad

Oleksii MurzakSunday, 15 September 2024, 07:59
Ukraine's men's team defeats USA, women draw with Türkiye in 4th round of Chess Olympiad
Photo: Ukrainian Chess Federation

The fourth round of the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad took place in the Hungarian capital, Budapest.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

The Ukrainian men's team defeated the USA. The women's team drew with Türkiye.

Advertisement:

Chess Olympiad 2024

Round 4, 14 September

Ukraine (Men) – USA (Men) 2.5-1.5

Advertisement:

Andrii Volokitin – Fabiano Caruana 0-1

Vasyl Ivanchuk – Wesley So 1-0

Anton Korobov – Robson Ray 1-0

Ruslan Ponomariov – Lenier Dominguez Perez 0.5-0.5

Ukraine (Women) – Türkiye (Women) 2-2

Yuliia Osmak – Kateryna Atalik 0.5-0.5

Anna Ushenina – Betul Cemre Yildiz Kadioğlu 0.5-0.5

Natalia Buksa – Kübra Öztürk 1-0

Evheniia Dolukhanova – Gülenay Aydin 0-1

The day before, the men's team defeated Australia, and the women defeated Israel. Currently, the men have only wins and a maximum of 8 match points, but for the women, this is their first loss (7 match points).

The 2024 Chess Olympiad is held according to the Swiss system, so both Ukrainian teams will play against teams with an equal number of points.

In total, there will be 11 rounds to determine the winner. The team with the most match points will triumph.

Players from 194 countries will take part in the competition, which is an absolute record for the tournament.

Support UP or become our patron!

sport
Advertisement:

"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022

Ukrainian forces shoot down 71 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Group of Ukrainian intelligence officers who liberated Zmiinyi Island in 2022 were adrift at sea on rubber boat for over 24 hours

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

All News
sport
Ukrainian canoeist Viktoriia Us wins bronze medal at World Cup in canoe slalom
Ukrainian athlete Oleh Doroshchuk wins silver medal in Diamond League final
Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins Diamond League high jump for third year in a row
RECENT NEWS
23:14
Explosions rock Zaporizhzhia
23:04
Zelenskyy says JD Vance's "plan" would lead to global conflict
22:14
"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US
21:32
Zelenskyy arrives in New York
21:23
Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
21:07
Channels are free to show what they want – Zelenskyy about Ukrainian joint 24/7 newscast
20:19
updatedRussians strike Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 5 civilians, 16-year-old girl in critical condition
19:47
Zelenskyy on possibility of Biden rejecting his Victory Plan: that's a horrible thought
19:05
Ukrainian women's team defeats Romania at Chess Olympics, men's loses to Serbia
18:40
Future EU defence commissioner calls for mandatory ammunition stockpiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: