Ukrainian canoeist Viktoriia Us wins bronze medal at World Cup in canoe slalom

Oleksii MurzakSunday, 15 September 2024, 10:02
Victoriia Us. Photo: NOC of Ukraine

Ukrainian Viktoriia Us has become a bronze medallist at the World Cup in the canoe slalom.

Source: National Rowing Committee of Ukraine

Details: The competition is taking place in Ivrea, Italy, on 12-15 September.

In the qualifying round of the canoe slalom, Viktoriia Us came seventh and reached the final.

In the fight for the medals, the Ukrainian went through the course without penalty seconds and finished third (108.15s); ahead of Viktoriia are the winner Gabriela Satková from Czechia (100.89s) and the two-time bronze medallist of the 2024 Games, British canoeist Kimberley Woods (106.24s), who came second in this competition.

This is Viktoriia’s fifth bronze medal and eighth medal overall at World Cup level.

sport
