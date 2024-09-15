All Sections
Ukrainian athlete Oleh Doroshchuk wins silver medal in Diamond League final

Oleksii MurzakSunday, 15 September 2024, 09:00
Oleh Doroshchuk. Photo: Ukrainian Athletic Federation

Ukrainian athlete Oleh Doroshchuk has taken second place in the high jump at the Diamond League final in Brussels, Belgium.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The top three finishers all cleared 2.25 m. Along with Doroshchuk, Italian Gianmarco Tamberi achieved this height on his first attempt, while South Korea's Woo Sang-hyeok reached it on his second attempt.

The next height, 2.28 m, was cleared by both the Italian and the Ukrainian on their second attempt, after which they remained in the top two.

Doroshchuk then cleared 2.31 m on his first attempt, matching his personal best.

Doroshchuk failed to clear 2.34 m, while Tamberi managed to do so on the third attempt.

The Ukrainian athlete finished second, trailing only behind his Italian competitor.

Notably, this was the Ukrainian’s debut in the Diamond League finals. He cleared 2.31 metres for only the second time in his career.

Diamond League Final. Men's high jump

  1. Gianmarco Tamberi (Italy) – 2.34
  2. Oleh Doroshchuk (Ukraine) – 2.31
  3. Woo Sang-hyeok (South Korea) – 2.25

Background: Ukrainian athletes Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Iryna Herashchenko won the gold and bronze medals in the high jump at the final stage of the Diamond League.

