Ukraine may export biomethane as early as in November 2024

Ukraine may start the export of biomethane to Europe in November 2024 after a sufficient quantity of it is stocked in storages and staff is properly trained.

Source: Heorhii Heletukha, Head of the Board of the Bioenergetic Association of Ukraine Public Union, as reported by Ukrinform news agency

Details: Heletukha reports that at the moment, Ukraine has seven biomethane plants which it plans to launch by the end of 2024. Two out of them produce liquefied biomethane and do not require the connection to the gas transportation system.

"So, five plants will be connected to gas networks: one to the Gas Transportation System of Ukraine, and four more to the distribution system. As far as I know, two of the plants which will be connected to distribution systems are prepared the best," Heletukha noted. He added that these facilities already have connection agreements.

At the same time, the expert stresses that under the law, which created opportunities for biomethane export, gas should first be pumped into gas storage facilities for a month. For this, the manufacturers of biomethane must learn to work with the platform of the operator of the Ukrainian gas transportation system, as well as with the mechanisms of the gas market for conducting export.

"I think it will take some time. Then, the manufacturers of biomethane will be pumping gas for a month. I think in November one of them will stock up a necessary quantity of biomethane and will be ready to export it," Heletukha said.

He estimates that all seven biomethane plants which plan to start operating can produce 111 million cubic metres of gas per year. Those two plants prepared the best to start working can produce six million cubic metres of biomethane per year.

He noted that at the moment, it is too early to make forecasts for 2025 regarding the development of biomethane production, since potential investors will wait for first results of biomethane export.

Background: There are seven biomethane projects which it is planned to launch as early as in 2024.

