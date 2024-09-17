All Sections
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 17 September 2024, 12:37
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Kyiv International Institute of Sociology has found that 79% of Ukrainians would choose to remain in Ukraine even if granted citizenship by the US or any European country.

Source: results of a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) 

Details: From 1-6 September 2024, KIIS conducted a nationwide public opinion survey called Omnibus via phone interviews. 

Sociologists asked: "Would you move to the US or the EU if you received citizenship without any conditions?"

 
 Graph 1
Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS)

79% of Ukrainians said they would stay in Ukraine, while 19% said they would move to another country.

 
Graph 3
Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS)

Sociologists found that 74% of young Ukrainians would stay in the country, with a similar trend among those aged 30-44, at 75%.

Graph 4
Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS)

70% of men do not wish to leave Ukraine, with only 27% wanting to emigrate. Among women, 80% would not leave the country, and 18% would be willing to move.

KIIS highlights that these figures include both men and women to show that men’s desire to leave cannot be solely attributed to mobilisation.

Quote: "The vast majority of Ukrainian men of mobilisation age would not want to leave Ukraine even if they had legal opportunities."

Details: In September 2022, 91% of Ukrainians stated they would stay in Ukraine despite everything, with only 7% expressing a desire to move abroad to build a life in the US or Europe. Sociologists suggest this shift is linked to increased patriotism and optimism about Ukraine's future. 

In 2020, the highest percentage of those wanting to move to another country was 28%, while 69% chose to remain in Ukraine.

Note: A total of 1,022 respondents aged 18 and over living in government-controlled areas of Ukraine were surveyed. The margin of statistical error did not exceed 4.1% for figures close to 50%, 3.5% for figures close to 25%, 2.5% for figures close to 10%, and 1.8% for figures close to 5%.

