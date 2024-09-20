IAEA urges Russia to withdraw troops from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and hand it back to Ukraine's control

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has urged Moscow to immediately withdraw its military and other personnel from the territory of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and to hand the plant back over to the Ukrainian authorities to ensure its safety.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Energy Ministry, noting that the IAEA General Conference, during its 68th session, approved the resolution entitled Nuclear safety, security and safeguards in Ukraine by 65 votes, co-authored by 52 member states

Details: The press service noted that the resolution confirms that Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPPs), including the ZNPP, should operate under Ukraine's full sovereign control.

Meanwhile, until the ZNPP is brought back under Ukraine's control, Russia is obligated to grant the IAEA unrestricted access to all facilities and information at the plant.

"The document expresses support for the IAEA's further efforts to address nuclear safety risks in Ukraine, especially in the context of the Agency's director general's decision to send observation missions to high-voltage substations that are key to the operation of Ukrainian NPPs.

It also backs the continuation of the IAEA's technical assistance to Ukraine, aimed at ensuring the safe operation of its nuclear facilities, alongside further political, financial, and material support for related programs," the Ministry said.

Background:

The IAEA will expand the representation of its monitoring missions in Ukraine to include infrastructure facilities that have an impact on the safety of Ukrainian NPPs.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stressed that no reactor will be restarted as long as the war continues to jeopardise the nuclear safety and security of the ZNPP.

