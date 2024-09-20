All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

IAEA urges Russia to withdraw troops from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and hand it back to Ukraine's control

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 20 September 2024, 15:21
IAEA urges Russia to withdraw troops from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and hand it back to Ukraine's control
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has urged Moscow to immediately withdraw its military and other personnel from the territory of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and to hand the plant back over to the Ukrainian authorities to ensure its safety.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Energy Ministry, noting that the IAEA General Conference, during its 68th session, approved the resolution entitled Nuclear safety, security and safeguards in Ukraine by 65 votes, co-authored by 52 member states

Details: The press service noted that the resolution confirms that Ukrainian nuclear power plants (NPPs), including the ZNPP, should operate under Ukraine's full sovereign control.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, until the ZNPP is brought back under Ukraine's control, Russia is obligated to grant the IAEA unrestricted access to all facilities and information at the plant.

"The document expresses support for the IAEA's further efforts to address nuclear safety risks in Ukraine, especially in the context of the Agency's director general's decision to send observation missions to high-voltage substations that are key to the operation of Ukrainian NPPs.

It also backs the continuation of the IAEA's technical assistance to Ukraine, aimed at ensuring the safe operation of its nuclear facilities, alongside further political, financial, and material support for related programs," the Ministry said.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • The IAEA will expand the representation of its monitoring missions in Ukraine to include infrastructure facilities that have an impact on the safety of Ukrainian NPPs.
  • IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi stressed that no reactor will be restarted as long as the war continues to jeopardise the nuclear safety and security of the ZNPP.

Support UP or become our patron!

nuclear weapons
Advertisement:

Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"

West obtains evidence that China supplied weapons to Russia for war against Ukraine, media says – The Times

Israel Defence Forces announce assassination of Hezbollah leader

Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down two missiles and 69 Shahed drones overnight

ISW analyses statements on risks posed by potential Ukrainian strikes on Russia

All News
nuclear weapons
Polish foreign minister believes there is no need to fear Kremlin's nuclear threats – video
Ukraine's foreign minister explains why West should not fear Putin's threats
ISW analyses CIA Director's statements on Kremlin's nuclear threats
RECENT NEWS
20:58
Zelenskyy's spokesman says Russians will be first to know if Ukraine gets permission for long-range strikes on Russia
20:20
Zelenskyy's team says US has received Victory Plan "with great interest"
19:56
Train traffic suspended in Russia's Samara Oblast after explosions on railway bridge – photo, video
18:31
Russians hit shop in Donetsk Oblast: 2 civilians killed
18:13
6 Ukrainian oblasts suffer power outages over past 24 hours due to hostilities
18:08
3 civilians killed and others injured in Russian attack on Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast
18:03
Poland and Baltic states to ask EU for funding for fortifications on border with Russia and Belarus
17:00
Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo
16:47
Russia threatens legal action against West in UN Court over Nord Stream explosion
16:40
Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: