Polish foreign minister believes there is no need to fear Kremlin's nuclear threats – video

Iryna Balachuk, Mariya YemetsMonday, 16 September 2024, 09:30
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. Screenshot: European Pravda

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said that the West should not take Russian threats regarding nuclear weapons seriously when considering the decision to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western-supplied weapons. 

Source: Sikorski in an interview with European Pravda  

Details: Sikorski emphasised that from the point of view of international law, Russian airfields, from where the missile carriers that strike Ukraine take off, can be considered a legitimate target, even if they are deep in the rear.

He added that he did not understand the delay in lifting restrictions for Ukraine on the use of Western-provided weapons, despite the war crimes committed by Russia.

Quote from Sikorski: "Western journalists always ask me about Putin’s red lines and Putin’s threats of escalation, to which I have at least two answers. Number one: we have red lines, too, and they never ask about those. And secondly, I don’t think that there is anything that Putin is not doing that he will do in response to what we do. 

I would be very surprised if he was mad enough to start a war with NATO. And his threats of using nuclear weapons have also, so far, been hollow."

More details: Sikorski also stated that Ukrainian men of conscription age should not receive social benefits in EU countries. 

