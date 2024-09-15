All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why West should not fear Putin's threats

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSunday, 15 September 2024, 13:36
Ukraine's foreign minister explains why West should not fear Putin's threats
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha is convinced that the Allies should increase their support for Kyiv despite Russian leader Vladimir Putin's threats, as he does nothing beyond talking.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter) on 15 September, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The minister stressed that Putin's threats do not work, so Ukraine's allies should not fall for them.

In the spring of 2022, Putin warned of unimaginable consequences if the West supplied Ukraine with defensive weapons. However, Sybiha pointed out that the weapons were delivered, and Putin took no action. This kind of rhetoric has been repeated numerous times in recent years.

The minister added that Putin had also threatened consequences over NATO enlargement yet did nothing when Finland and Sweden joined the alliance. Despite all his warnings, Sybiha added, Putin took no action when Ukraine received F-16s.

Advertisement:

"When confronted with strength, Putin backs off and finds ways to explain it to his people. Putin uses threats to weaken support for Ukraine. Instead, allies should boost it. Lift restrictions. Bolster Ukraine’s long-range strength, air shield, economic and energy resilience," the foreign minister stressed.

Background:

 Support UP or become our patron!

Foreign Affairs MinistryPutinnuclear weapons
Advertisement:

"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022

Ukrainian forces shoot down 71 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Group of Ukrainian intelligence officers who liberated Zmiinyi Island in 2022 were adrift at sea on rubber boat for over 24 hours

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

All News
Foreign Affairs Ministry
Ukraine's foreign minister urges countries to join next Peace Summit
Lithuanian foreign minister arrives in Kyiv – video
Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant
RECENT NEWS
23:14
Explosions rock Zaporizhzhia
23:04
Zelenskyy says JD Vance's "plan" would lead to global conflict
22:14
"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US
21:32
Zelenskyy arrives in New York
21:23
Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
21:07
Channels are free to show what they want – Zelenskyy about Ukrainian joint 24/7 newscast
20:19
updatedRussians strike Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 5 civilians, 16-year-old girl in critical condition
19:47
Zelenskyy on possibility of Biden rejecting his Victory Plan: that's a horrible thought
19:05
Ukrainian women's team defeats Romania at Chess Olympics, men's loses to Serbia
18:40
Future EU defence commissioner calls for mandatory ammunition stockpiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: