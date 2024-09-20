All Sections
Zelenskyy outlines Ukraine's plans for spending €35 billion EU loan

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 20 September 2024, 17:24
Zelenskyy outlines Ukraine's plans for spending €35 billion EU loan
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has outlined how Ukraine plans to use the €35 billion loan provided by the European Commission.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy during a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv

Zelenskyy said the funds from the EU loan will primarily be spent on energy.

Quote: "We will use these €35 billion primarily on energy, defence, and bomb shelters for children in schools, kindergartens, and universities – a major shortfall for us, " Zelenskyy said.

Additionally, Zelenskyy stated that the money will be used to purchase weapons, primarily those made in Ukraine, including long-range drones and missiles.

"We are also prepared to spend part of these funds on air defence systems, which are not produced in our country," he added.

Background:

  • Earlier, von der Leyen announced that the European Commission would provide Ukraine with a loan of up to €35 billion as part of a G7 countries' lending plan of US$50 billion which utilises the proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
  • The President of the European Commission said Ukraine would have the right to decide how best to use the funds provided by the EU.
  • This refers to a US$50 billion loan plan for Ukraine, agreed upon by G7 leaders, which will be repaid through the profits generated from investing the frozen Russian assets.

