Zelenskyy outlines Ukraine's plans for spending €35 billion EU loan
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has outlined how Ukraine plans to use the €35 billion loan provided by the European Commission.
Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy during a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv
Zelenskyy said the funds from the EU loan will primarily be spent on energy.
Quote: "We will use these €35 billion primarily on energy, defence, and bomb shelters for children in schools, kindergartens, and universities – a major shortfall for us, " Zelenskyy said.
Additionally, Zelenskyy stated that the money will be used to purchase weapons, primarily those made in Ukraine, including long-range drones and missiles.
"We are also prepared to spend part of these funds on air defence systems, which are not produced in our country," he added.
Background:
- Earlier, von der Leyen announced that the European Commission would provide Ukraine with a loan of up to €35 billion as part of a G7 countries' lending plan of US$50 billion which utilises the proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
- The President of the European Commission said Ukraine would have the right to decide how best to use the funds provided by the EU.
- This refers to a US$50 billion loan plan for Ukraine, agreed upon by G7 leaders, which will be repaid through the profits generated from investing the frozen Russian assets.
