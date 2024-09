Territories in red are occupied by Russia. DeepState map

The Ukrainian Defence Forces regained positions near Zaliznianske in Donetsk Oblast and advanced near Kamyshovka in Kursk Oblast on 21 September.

Source: DeepState

Details: The Russians advanced in Donetsk Oblast near Kruhliakivka, Klishchiivka, Krasnohorivka, Horoshne, Nevske, Pivnichne, Toretsk, Heorhiivka and Maksymilianivka.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!