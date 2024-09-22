All Sections
Explosions rock Zaporizhzhia

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 22 September 2024, 23:14
Explosions rock Zaporizhzhia
Stick photo: sich.zp.ua

Explosions rang out in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of 22 September.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; the Ukrainian Air Force

Details: At 22:41 the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian guided aerial bombs had been launched in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and posed a direct threat to the city of Zaporizhzhia.

At 23:04 Fedorov reported explosions in the city.

Zaporizhzhia
Zaporizhzhia
