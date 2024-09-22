Explosions rock Zaporizhzhia
Sunday, 22 September 2024, 23:14
Explosions rang out in the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of 22 September.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; the Ukrainian Air Force
Details: At 22:41 the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian guided aerial bombs had been launched in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and posed a direct threat to the city of Zaporizhzhia.
Advertisement:
At 23:04 Fedorov reported explosions in the city.
Support UP or become our patron!