Ukraine could lose half of its steel production if Russians occupy Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzWednesday, 25 September 2024, 16:20
Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine could see its steel production cut by half due to coal shortages if Russian forces take control of the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Kalenkov, President of Ukrmetallurgprom, a Ukrainian association of metals companies, at a forum organised by Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: Kalenkov noted that Ukraine's steel production has ranged between 6 and 6.5 million tonnes annually during the two years of the full-scale invasion.

Ukrainian-controlled territory still has enough resources to potentially produce 12 million tonnes of steel a year. But if Pokrovsk is lost, this figure could plummet to between 2 and 3 million tonnes annually.

Pokrovsk has the only coking coal mine under Ukrainian control, Kalenkov says. Losing Pokrovsk could result in a significant shortage of this essential type of coal.

"For the past two years, we've been smelting 6-6.5 million tonnes of steel [annually], and this year we could reach 7.5 million tonnes. If we lose Pokrovsk, it will be 2 to 3 million tonnes," Kalenkov stressed.

