All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy: Russia has destroyed all Ukraine's thermal power plants and many of its hydroelectric power plants

Oleksii ArtemchukWednesday, 25 September 2024, 19:53
Zelenskyy: Russia has destroyed all Ukraine's thermal power plants and many of its hydroelectric power plants
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

All Ukrainian thermal power plants and a significant part of the hydroelectric power plant capacity have been destroyed as a result of Russian attacks, so potentially millions of people could be left without heat in winter.

Source: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: It is noted that 80% of energy generation was destroyed as a result of Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "This is how Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is preparing for the winter. He hopes to torment millions and millions of Ukrainians. Ordinary families - women and children. Ordinary cities and ordinary villages. Putin wants to leave them in the dark and cold this winter, forcing Ukraine to suffer and surrender."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he recently received an intelligence report stating that Putin is planning attacks on Ukraine's nuclear facilities and infrastructure to disconnect nuclear reactors from the power grid.

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "Russia receives images and detailed information about the infrastructure of our nuclear power plants, with the help of satellites, satellites of other countries."

Advertisement:

The president noted that any missile or drone strike, any critical incident in the energy system could lead to a nuclear disaster.

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "Such a day should never come. And Moscow must understand this. And this, in particular, depends on your determination to put pressure on the aggressor. These are nuclear power plants, and they must be safe."

Background:

  • Russia may conduct airstrikes on three Ukrainian nuclear power plants this autumn.
  • Russia is using Chinese satellites to photograph Ukrainian nuclear power plants, possibly in preparation for possible strikes on them.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zelenskyy
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Zelenskyy
Trump accuses Zelenskyy of casting "nasty little aspersions" on him
Zelenskyy outlines Ukraine's vision of "real peace" to UN General Assembly
Zelenskyy urges UN to deter Russia from attacks that threaten nuclear safety
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: