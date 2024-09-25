Zelenskyy: Russia has destroyed all Ukraine's thermal power plants and many of its hydroelectric power plants

All Ukrainian thermal power plants and a significant part of the hydroelectric power plant capacity have been destroyed as a result of Russian attacks, so potentially millions of people could be left without heat in winter.

Source: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: It is noted that 80% of energy generation was destroyed as a result of Russian attacks on Ukraine.

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "This is how Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is preparing for the winter. He hopes to torment millions and millions of Ukrainians. Ordinary families - women and children. Ordinary cities and ordinary villages. Putin wants to leave them in the dark and cold this winter, forcing Ukraine to suffer and surrender."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he recently received an intelligence report stating that Putin is planning attacks on Ukraine's nuclear facilities and infrastructure to disconnect nuclear reactors from the power grid.

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "Russia receives images and detailed information about the infrastructure of our nuclear power plants, with the help of satellites, satellites of other countries."

The president noted that any missile or drone strike, any critical incident in the energy system could lead to a nuclear disaster.

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "Such a day should never come. And Moscow must understand this. And this, in particular, depends on your determination to put pressure on the aggressor. These are nuclear power plants, and they must be safe."

Background:

Russia may conduct airstrikes on three Ukrainian nuclear power plants this autumn.

Russia is using Chinese satellites to photograph Ukrainian nuclear power plants, possibly in preparation for possible strikes on them.

