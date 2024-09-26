All Sections
United World Wrestling Bureau eases sanctions against Russia and Belarus

Oleksii MurzakThursday, 26 September 2024, 18:23
United World Wrestling Bureau eases sanctions against Russia and Belarus
Photo: UWW

The Bureau of the United World Wrestling (UWW) has revised the criteria for admission to competitions for neutral athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports.

Source: official website of the UWW

Details: According to the new rules, only evidence of direct military participation in the war against Ukraine or public statements in support of military aggression will be considered grounds for non-admission to the competition.

Thus, athletes from Russia and Belarus who are members of the Russian Armed Forces, the Rosgvardia (Russian National Guard) and other security forces but have not expressed support for the war in Ukraine will be able to participate in international tournaments.

It is noted that the federation will also review all cases of non-admission of Russians and Belarusians that were approved earlier.

However, despite the relaxation of the eligibility criteria, wrestlers from Russia and Belarus must compete only as neutral athletes. This means that the ban on the use of the national anthem and state symbols remains in force.

