Ukrainian esports team NAVI defeats G2 and reaches semi-finals of BLAST Premier Fall Final 2024

The Ukrainian esports team Natus Vincere (NAVI) (1) has defeated the European team G2 (3) in the top bracket final of the group stage at the prestigious Counter-Strike 2 tournament, BLAST Premier Fall Final 2024.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The match ended with a score of 2-0.

Both teams secured victories yesterday, on 25 September, so a direct ticket to the semi-finals was at stake in this match.

The first match was held on the Dust2 map selected by G2, where NAVI struggled in the first half, finishing with a score of 4-8. However, after switching sides, the Ukrainian team took full control of the match, ultimately clinching the match with a score of 13-9.

The second match unfolded on the Ancient map, where NAVI maintained their momentum by winning the first seven rounds. This strong start was sufficient for them to secure victory, although G2 made a late push and came close to staging a comeback.

Notably, this marks NAVI's ninth consecutive victory against G2. The two teams last faced off just five days ago at the ESL Pro League Season 20 tournament.

The tournament boasts a prize pool of US$425,000, with the champion set to receive US$200,000 and a spot in the BLAST Premier World Final 2024.

Natus Vincere consists of two Ukrainians, a Lithuanian, a Romanian and a Finn:

Valerii "b1t" Vakhovskyi (Ukraine);

Justinas "jL" Lekavičius (Lithuania);

Aleksi "Aleksib" Virolainen (Finland);

Mihai "iM" Ivan (Romania);

Ihor "w0nderful" Zhdanov (Ukraine);

Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi (coach, Ukraine).

Background: Earlier, NAVI secured a victory at the prestigious ESL Pro League Season 20 tournament in Malta and once again topped the HLTV rankings.



