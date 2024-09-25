All Sections
Three Ukrainians named among 21st century's four greatest heavyweight boxers by GiveMeSport

Andrii YarosymenkoWednesday, 25 September 2024, 13:09
Three Ukrainians named among 21st century's four greatest heavyweight boxers by GiveMeSport
Wladimir Klitschko. Photo: THE UKRAINIANS

Former world boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko, Oleksandr Usyk, the current WBA, WBO, WBC and IBO titles holder, and Vitali Klitschko, the first-ever Ukrainian professional boxing champion, have been recognised as among the four greatest heavyweight boxers of the 21st century by sports-related media outlet GiveMeSport.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company; GiveMeSport

Details: The list is topped by Wladimir Klitschko, who secured 23 victories in world title fights during his career. Current WBO, WBC, WBA and IBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk comes in second, while Vitali Klitschko completes the top four.

Tyson Fury, whom Usyk defeated in a fight for the world title, is ranked third. Fifth place goes to American boxer Deontay Wilder, and Lennox Lewis, Anthony Joshua, Daniel Dubois, Chris Byrd and Joseph Parker complete the list.

 
Ranking of the greatest heavyweights of the 21st century
Photo: GiveMeSport

Background: The ranking of the greatest fighters regardless of weight category (P4P) was updated in May, with Oleksandr Usyk now at the top following his victory over Tyson Fury.

sport
