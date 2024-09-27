Power outages in three oblasts due to Russian attacks – Ministry of Energy

There were power outages in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson oblasts on 26 September due to Russian attacks and hostilities.

Source: press service for the Ministry of Energy

Details: In particular, equipment was damaged in Donetsk Oblast as a result of a Russian attack on a substation. Consumers were not cut off from the electricity supply.

In Kharkiv Oblast, substations and household consumers were cut off from the electricity supply during the attack. The power supply has been restored.

A total of 501 settlements are without power.

Background: On the night of 25-26 September, the Russians struck three electricity transmission facilities in Ukraine.

