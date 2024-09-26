All Sections
Russians attacked 3 energy facilities at night

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 26 September 2024, 16:01
Russians attacked 3 energy facilities at night
Phtoo: Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

On the night of 25-26 September, the Russians struck three electricity transmission facilities in Ukraine. Despite this, no power cuts have been scheduled.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Tonight, the enemy carried out another massive attack on the Ukrainian energy sector, using drones and missiles. In particular, three electricity transmission facilities were attacked, one of them in Mykolaiv Oblast," the report said.

According to Shmyhal, the Russians did not achieve their objectives because the Ukrainian energy system is in a balanced state, and no power outages have been scheduled.

Shmyhal further stated that while at Mykolaiv, he became acquainted with the process of establishing two 1.5 MW cogeneration units.

"This will provide heat to almost 200 apartment buildings, 5 medical facilities, and 24 educational organisations," he said.

In general, for the new heating season, Mykolaivoblteploenergo, the Mykolaiv Oblast energy supply company, pledged to build five distributed generation facilities based on gas-piston cogeneration plants with a total capacity of 5.5 MW.

Background: Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv oblasts had blackouts over the course of the day due to Russian attacks and ongoing hostilities. 

