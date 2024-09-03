Amid reports that various ministers have been dismissed, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 3 September that Ukraine needs to improve the work of the government in certain areas.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 3 September

Quote: "Autumn will be extremely important for Ukraine. And our state institutions must be set up in such a way that Ukraine will achieve all the results we need – for all of us. To do this, we need to strengthen some areas in the Government – and personnel decisions have been prepared. There will also be changes in the Office. I also expect that certain areas of our foreign and domestic policies will have a slightly different emphasis."

Advertisement:

Details: In particular, the President said there should be more interaction between the central government and the hromadas [administrative units designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. This is especially important when it comes to preparing for the winter.

"Ukraine has already achieved significant results in defence production. And this should be strengthened at all levels, in particular, to make it easier to attract partner investment in our strategic industries," Zelenskyy said.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Thirdly, we need to significantly advance our work with NATO; this requires special interaction. Fourth, the European Union, real membership negotiations, preparation of the relevant parts of the future membership agreement. This is very precise work that is both legal and political. Personal responsibility for it will be imposed. And fifth – we need to integrate everything that Ukraine has achieved in its relations with partners."

Support UP or become our patron!