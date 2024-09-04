Russians occupy Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast

The Russians occupied the village of Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast on 3 September.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Details: It was also reported that the Russians had advanced near the village of Vodiane, Donetsk Oblast.

Background: On the night of 2-3 September, DeepState analysts reported that fighting for Prechystivka was ongoing. The village was stormed using at least 12 pieces of Russian military equipment.

