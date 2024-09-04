All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians occupy Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 4 September 2024, 01:27
Russians occupy Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast
The front line in Donetsk Oblast. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

The Russians occupied the village of Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast on 3 September.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Details: It was also reported that the Russians had advanced near the village of Vodiane, Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

Background: On the night of 2-3 September, DeepState analysts reported that fighting for Prechystivka was ongoing. The village was stormed using at least 12 pieces of Russian military equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russian forces mount largest number of attacks on Kurakhove front – Ukraine's General Staff
Tavriia paratroopers repel Russian "suicidal" assault – video
Battles for Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast continue – DeepState, video
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: