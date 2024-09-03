All Sections
Battles for Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast continue – DeepState, video

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 3 September 2024, 00:14
Battles for Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast continue – DeepState, video
Territories in red are occupied by Russia, in green – liberated by Ukraine, the red arrows point to Prechystivka. Photo: DeepState map

Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the night of 2-3 September that fighting for Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast is continuing.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "Updated data indicates that the village was assaulted by at least 12 pieces of enemy military equipment. The katsaps [a derogatory term for Russians used in Ukraine – ed.]  have set up logistics support to the village, concentrating up to 100 infantrymen in it."

Details: In addition, DeepState analysts noted that the Russians are intensively bombarding the vicinity of Urozhaine, Novodonetsk, Prechystivka and Makarivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Updated: Later, DeepState reported that the Russians had advanced in New-York and Prechystivka.

The analysts also pointed out that the contact line near Lyman Pershyi and Vodiane is being defined. They also report that the contact line near Halytsynivka is relatively stabilised.

