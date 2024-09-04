All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 4 September 2024, 09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
Downed Russian targets. Graph: Ukraine’s Air Force

Russian forces bombarded Ukraine with air- and ground-launched missiles and Shahed-type attack UAVs on the night of 3-4 September. Ukrainian air defence managed to shoot down 29 air targets.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "In total, air surveillance troops from the Air Force detected and monitored 42 air targets: two Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launched by MiG-31K aircraft from Russia’s Tula Oblast); two  Kh-22 cruise missiles (launched by Tu-22M3 aircraft from the airspace over the Black Sea); six Kh-101 cruise missiles (launched by Tu-95MS aircraft from Russia’s Volgograd Oblast); three Iskander-K cruise missiles (launched from temporarily occupied Crimea); and 29 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs (launched from Russia’s Kursk Oblast)."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile firing groups of the Air Force and the Ukrainian defence forces were repelling the Russian air attack.

As a result of combat efforts, 29 air targets were shot down:

  • Four Kh-101 cruise missiles;
  • Three Iskander-K cruise missiles;
  • 22 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.

Six attack drones were lost on radar, as they were presumably jammed by electronic warfare, and one flew to Belarus.

Advertisement:

Air defence responded to the attack in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn, Ternopil, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Poltava and Sumy oblasts. 

Support UP or become our patron!

missile strikeShahed drone
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
missile strike
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west
Russian missile attack on Lviv: 17 people injured, including 5 in critical condition, residential buildings on fire and 2 schools damaged – photos
RECENT NEWS
16:44
Russian PoWs in Ukraine banned from calling home
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: