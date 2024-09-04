Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
Russian forces bombarded Ukraine with air- and ground-launched missiles and Shahed-type attack UAVs on the night of 3-4 September. Ukrainian air defence managed to shoot down 29 air targets.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "In total, air surveillance troops from the Air Force detected and monitored 42 air targets: two Kh-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles (launched by MiG-31K aircraft from Russia’s Tula Oblast); two Kh-22 cruise missiles (launched by Tu-22M3 aircraft from the airspace over the Black Sea); six Kh-101 cruise missiles (launched by Tu-95MS aircraft from Russia’s Volgograd Oblast); three Iskander-K cruise missiles (launched from temporarily occupied Crimea); and 29 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs (launched from Russia’s Kursk Oblast)."
Details: It is reported that aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile firing groups of the Air Force and the Ukrainian defence forces were repelling the Russian air attack.
As a result of combat efforts, 29 air targets were shot down:
- Four Kh-101 cruise missiles;
- Three Iskander-K cruise missiles;
- 22 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs.
Six attack drones were lost on radar, as they were presumably jammed by electronic warfare, and one flew to Belarus.
Air defence responded to the attack in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Volyn, Ternopil, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Poltava and Sumy oblasts.
