International Monetary Fund starts negotiations with Ukraine on extended financing

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 4 September 2024, 10:21
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission will begin discussions with the Ukrainian authorities on 4 September to review the US$1.1 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Source: an IMF statement available to Ekonomichna Pravda

"The IMF mission led by Gavin Gray begins discussions with the Ukrainian authorities today in the context of the fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility," the statement said.

Background: The IMF launched a mission for the fifth review of the EFF Extended Fund Facility on 2 September.

IMF
