Ukraine and IMF begin negotiations on new tranche of financing

The IMF mission and Ukrainian representatives have begun negotiations on the fourth modification of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, which will raise around US$2.2 billion in June.

Details: The IMF mission's goal is to discuss Ukraine's compliance with the Memorandum on Economic and Financial Policy. Meetings can be held in Warsaw or online.

Ukraine's Minister of Finance, Serhii Marchenko, attended the mission's opening.

Quote: "We have successfully passed three revisions of the Programme and expect to receive the next tranche of about US$2.2 billion, as a result of the successful fourth revision, in June," Marchenko said.

The minister added that the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the National Bank and the IMF, is actively working to implement jointly defined reforms to ensure macroeconomic stability, strengthen public administration, economic recovery, and Ukraine's gradual European integration.

The sessions are attended by representatives from the Ministry of Finance, the National Bank, and other institutions in charge of economic, energy, anti-corruption, and rule of law policies.

Ukraine's Ministry of Finance has satisfied the structural objectives for the IMF mission to amend the EFF program.

Since the start of the full-scale war, the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance has received about US$8 billion from the IMF for the state budget.

