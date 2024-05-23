IMF delegation arrives in Kyiv

The International Monetary Fund team, led by the Director of the IMF European Department, Alfred Kammer, commenced a number of meetings in Kyiv with representatives of Ukrainian authorities and other partners on 23 May.

The IMF's permanent representative in Ukraine, Vagram Stepanyan, said the discussions will focus on the risks facing Ukraine's economy and the government's economic policy goals.

Quote: "Following these meetings, on May 27, an IMF mission, led by Gavin Gray, will start policy discussions with the Ukrainian authorities in Warsaw on the fourth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement." Stepanyan added.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine has fully met all structural benchmarks and other obligations under the IMF's EFF program. The IMF mission for the fourth review of the program is expected to start its work in Warsaw at the end of May.

