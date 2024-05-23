All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


IMF delegation arrives in Kyiv

Economichna PravdaThursday, 23 May 2024, 10:03
IMF delegation arrives in Kyiv
IMF. Stock photo: Getty Images

The International Monetary Fund team, led by the Director of the IMF European Department, Alfred Kammer, commenced a number of meetings in Kyiv with representatives of Ukrainian authorities and other partners on 23 May.

Source: the IMF

The IMF's permanent representative in Ukraine, Vagram Stepanyan, said the discussions will focus on the risks facing Ukraine's economy and the government's economic policy goals. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "Following these meetings, on May 27, an IMF mission, led by Gavin Gray, will start policy discussions with the Ukrainian authorities in Warsaw on the fourth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement." Stepanyan added.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine has fully met all structural benchmarks and other obligations under the IMF's EFF program. The IMF mission for the fourth review of the program is expected to start its work in Warsaw at the end of May.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: IMFKyiv
Advertisement:

Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December

Sweden donates its largest aid package to Ukraine

Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP

Russians launch 4 mechanised attacks in Donetsk to test reaction – ISW

Russians have partial success on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Speaker Stefanchuk explains why he does not hold presidential power, as Putin claimed

All News
IMF
IMF allocates another tranche of US$880 million to Ukraine
Ukraine and IMF agree on Extended Fund Facility programme's third review: new tranche expected
IMF representatives arrive in Kyiv ahead of third review of EFF programme
RECENT NEWS
14:00
Swedish PM on largest military aid package: Ukraine's fight is our fight
13:57
Lithuania to allocate €5 million to rebuild schools and kindergartens in Ukraine
13:50
Russians shell Nikopol, injuring 2 civilians and damaging power line – photos
13:47
Czechia urges allies to fulfil financial commitments for ammunition for Ukraine
13:39
Power outages in Rivne Oblast due to UAV attack
13:32
Boxers Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face off in a rematch on 21 December
13:11
EXPLAINERWhy protests erupted in Armenia and whether Moscow can preserve its influence over the country
12:53
Ukraine's Air Force may receive AEW&C aircraft from Sweden, significantly boosting Ukraine's aerial capabilities
12:32
Couple who survived attack on hypermarket in Kharkiv contacts police not to be searched for
12:22
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia cancelled Army Games and Tank Biathlon
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: