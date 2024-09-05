Power outages in 5 Ukrainian oblasts due to hostilities

Power cuts have been reported in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kherson oblasts due to military actions there.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national power supply company

Details: In addition, 23 settlements in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts are experiencing power cuts due to weather conditions.

Consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Chernihiv oblasts are also left without power for technical reasons.

As of Thursday morning, 542 settlements were fully or partially disconnected from the power supply system due to hostilities and other reasons.

