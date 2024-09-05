Russian forces mount largest number of attacks on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian forces. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed a total of 111 times over the course of today.

Source: a report by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 16:00 on 5 September

Details: According to the General Staff, Russian forces carried out 27 assaults on the Pokrovsk front, in the vicinity of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Novotroitske, Hrodivka and Mykhailivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Russian forces launched 23 attacks near Lysivka, Ukrainsk, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 19 Russian assaults, and 4 clashes are still underway.

Russian forces are continuing to shell areas near the Ukrainian-Russian border in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast. Over the course of today, the Russians shelled Bobylivka, Porozok, Stepok and Pokrovka, and carried out airstrikes on Sumy, Hrytsenkove, Simeikyne, Partyzanske, Yampil, Yunakivka, Richky, Kyianytsia and Nova Sich.

Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 13 times on the Lyman front, where Russian units assaulted Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Druzheliubivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske, Makiivka and Novosadove. Three clashes are still underway. Russian forces struck Shyikivka twice.

Ten combat clashes took place over the course of today on the Kupiansk front, with Russian forces carrying out assaults near Synkivka, Tabaivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Andriivka.

On the Kharkiv front, Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian assaults. Russian forces carried out assaults on Ukrainian defence positions in the vicinity of Vovchansk, and an airstrike on the city of Kharkiv.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian forces undertook assault operations near Predtechyne, Ivanivske, Ivanopillia and Klishchiivka. Three combat clashes are still underway. Russian aircraft dropped glide bombs in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar and Ivanopillia.

Russian forces made attempts to push Ukrainian forces out from their positions near Nelipivka and Toretsk. Six clashes occurred earlier today, and five are ongoing.

There have been no significant changes over the course of today on other fronts in Ukraine.

