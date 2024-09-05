Number of casualties in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, rises to 9
Thursday, 5 September 2024, 20:24
The number of people wounded in the morning Russian strikes on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, has increased to nine.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "We already know about one person killed and nine more wounded."
Background: Russian forces struck the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 5 September, leaving a 74-year-old man dead.
