Number of casualties in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, rises to 9

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 5 September 2024, 20:24
Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: Vadym Filashkin

The number of people wounded in the morning Russian strikes on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, has increased to nine.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "We already know about one person killed and nine more wounded."

Background: Russian forces struck the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 5 September, leaving a 74-year-old man dead.

