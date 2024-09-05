Russians have not "advanced a single metre" on Pokrovsk front in past 6 days – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, says that the Ukrainian troops had managed to stop the Russians on the Pokrovsk front, the most intense sector of the front line.

Source: Sirskyi in an interview with CNN

Quote: "Over the last six days the enemy hasn’t advanced a single metre in the Pokrovsk direction. In other words, our strategy is working."

Details: According to the Commander-in-Chief, the Kursk operation contributed greatly to this. The Ukrainian army denied the Russian forces the ability to move and deploy reinforcements from other fronts. The frequency of artillery assaults also decreased.

Sirskyi claimed that Russia had sent tens of thousands of troops to Kursk Oblast, including the best air assault forces.

