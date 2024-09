The line of contact in Donetsk Oblast: Screenshot: DeepStateMap

The Ukrainian defence forces have regained positions in New-York and Nelipivka in Donetsk Oblast and near Lyptsi in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: DeepState analytical project

Details: However, the Russians advanced near Pishchane, Stelmakhivka, Hirnyk, Kalynivka, Lisivka and Halytsynivka.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!