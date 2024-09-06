All Sections
Russians in occupied Kherson Oblast check gadgets for Ukrainian school apps

Anna KovalenkoFriday, 6 September 2024, 15:00
Stock photo: Getty Images

Armed Russian soldiers in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast conducted inspections of families with school-age children on the eve of the new school year.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: He said that collaborators, accompanied by soldiers, went to the homes of Ukrainian families and tried to force children to attend schools that had introduced the Russian curriculum. Adults were threatened with deprivation of parental rights if they refused. 

Additionally, they checked their gadgets for any apps that could be used for distance learning in Ukrainian educational institutions.

The Russians are also continuing to impose their own education system, which spreads anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

Quote: "In educational institutions, children continue to be brainwashed by Russian propaganda, forced to write letters to participants of the so-called '’special military operation’ [as the war against Ukraine is called in Russia – ed.], given textbooks with rewritten history, and receive military training sessions," he notes.

Overall, the situation in the occupied hromadas remains "extremely difficult", Prokudin said. Locals are lacking medications and quality food [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Kherson Oblast Military Administration receives reports of refusals to provide emergency medical assistance if Ukrainians in the occupation have not received Russian passports. 

Quote: "Ambulances refuse to respond to emergency calls if a person does not have a Russian passport or the so-called 'medical insurance'. Fire services ignore calls – locals mostly extinguish fires with their own resources," says Prokudin.

Additionally, without a Russian passport, locals cannot move freely, face difficulties finding work, and risk being deprived of parental rights.

Background: 

  • Beginning with the new school year, the Russians plan to increase the number of so-called "Cossacks" involved in the "education process" in schools in Ukraine's temporarily-occupied territory. [The so-called "Cossacks" are employees of the private security organisation Kazachya Sotnya ("Cossack Company") in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, which consists of "registered Cossacks" of the "Central Cossack Army", and former employees of security and law enforcement agencies – ed.].

Support UP or become our patron!

occupationchildren
occupation
